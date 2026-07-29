Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Stock Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Free Report) by 403.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,124 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,277 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Freshworks worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $31,967,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 79.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,576,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 2,021,412 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,528.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,811 shares of the company's stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 1,603,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 132.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,790,166 shares of the company's stock worth $32,840,000 after buying an additional 1,590,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Freshworks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 6,618 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,091.92. Following the sale, the director owned 62,673 shares in the company, valued at $654,306.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 10,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $96,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 465,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,255.14. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,236 shares of company stock worth $270,331. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company's stock.

Freshworks Trading Up 3.3%

Freshworks stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.63 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Freshworks's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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