FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,583 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.02 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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