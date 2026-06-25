Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,082,545 shares of the company's stock worth $567,622,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock worth $213,343,000 after purchasing an additional 640,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,612,000 after purchasing an additional 799,745 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Elanco Animal Health's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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