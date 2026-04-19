Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 14,504 W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in W.P. Carey by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.90.

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W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.93 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $75.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 176.30%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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