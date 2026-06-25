Friedenthal Financial Buys New Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,070 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $79.08 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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