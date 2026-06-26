Friedenthal Financial Has $44,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Friedenthal Financial decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Article Title

Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Article Title

Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Article Title

Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Article Title

Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Article Title

The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from Michael Burry and repeated reports of Palantir hitting fresh 52-week lows have reinforced fears that the selloff could continue if sentiment stays weak. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $107.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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