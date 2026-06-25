Friedenthal Financial Invests $1.09 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $372.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.96. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $409.75. The stock has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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