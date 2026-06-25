Friedenthal Financial Invests $1.09 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,076.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $990.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $926.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00. The firm has a market cap of $317.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $958.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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