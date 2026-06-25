Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,001 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.31.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report).

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