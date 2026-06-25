Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,453,000 after buying an additional 88,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,208 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.75 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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