Friedenthal Financial Takes $1.03 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,021 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,710 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DTE opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.11.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Weiss Ratings cut DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

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