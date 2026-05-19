Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,716 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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