FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,548 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,373 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,006,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 351,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 345,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about FS KKR Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting FS KKR Capital this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders that investors have until July 3-6, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status or join a securities fraud class action against FS KKR Capital, keeping legal risk and potential liability in focus. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued reminders that investors have until July 3-6, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status or join a securities fraud class action against FS KKR Capital, keeping legal risk and potential liability in focus. Negative Sentiment: One of the core allegations is that FS KKR Capital misrepresented its non-accrual portfolio management, with claims that investors suffered large fair-value losses after corrective disclosures. Article Title

One of the core allegations is that FS KKR Capital misrepresented its non-accrual portfolio management, with claims that investors suffered large fair-value losses after corrective disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Other firms, including Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, and Kirby McInerney, repeated deadline notices and encouraged affected shareholders to contact counsel; these updates add attention but do not change the underlying business outlook. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.81 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 38.65%.FS KKR Capital's revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.3%. FS KKR Capital's payout ratio is presently -91.37%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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