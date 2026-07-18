FSA Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

FSA Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 26,686 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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