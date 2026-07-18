FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 24,220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,220 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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