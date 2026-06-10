FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,219 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of FTAI Aviation worth $61,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,755,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,455,000 after acquiring an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $138,730,000 after acquiring an additional 664,037 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.66.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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