FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 427.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,177 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned approximately 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 396.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,037 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $3,936,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $97,642,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $277.31 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.44. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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