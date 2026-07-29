FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.28.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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