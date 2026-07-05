FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.35 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 25.2% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $876.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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