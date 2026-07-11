Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $532.00.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $430.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $419.31 and its 200 day moving average is $448.10. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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