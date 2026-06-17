Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 82,634 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,403 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 82,634 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 4.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $106,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,239 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP now owns 118,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Up 2.3%

S&P Global stock opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $424.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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