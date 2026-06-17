Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,911 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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