Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 802,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,060,000. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 3.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Estee Lauder Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.65.

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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