Fulton Bank N.A. Has $485,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,496,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,417,000 after purchasing an additional 828,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after buying an additional 1,514,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,661,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,659,000 after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,626,841 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wall Street Zen cut American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.38.

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About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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