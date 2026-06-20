Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,387 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Corning comprises about 1.0% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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