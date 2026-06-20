Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Purchases Shares of 1,337 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. ASML accounts for about 1.3% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,594.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,399.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,942.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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