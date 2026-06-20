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Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Purchases Shares of 27,606 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Fund Advisors of America Inc. FL disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, buying 27,606 shares valued at about $1.224 million. The position makes up roughly 1.1% of the firm’s portfolio.
  • Institutional interest in OHI remains strong, with several large investors adding shares and 65.25% of the stock now owned by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: the stock has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $48.31. Omega Healthcare Investors also recently reported quarterly earnings that missed EPS estimates but beat revenue expectations, while paying a $0.67 quarterly dividend yielding about 6.0%.
  • Interested in Omega Healthcare Investors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 1.1% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $156,166,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,476,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $144,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of OHI opened at $44.54 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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