Fundamenta Capital S.A. Purchases Shares of 265,464 Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Fundamenta Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,496,000. Pampa Energia accounts for about 16.1% of Fundamenta Capital S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company's stock.

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Pampa Energia Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Insider Activity at Pampa Energia

In related news, VP Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $199,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,910,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,270,718.90. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,221,973 shares in the company, valued at $53,885,784.42. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,961,977 shares of company stock worth $10,418,816 in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pampa Energia Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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