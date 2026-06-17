Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091,801 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,339 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 6.1% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $335,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.4%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $170.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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