Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Sells 246,373 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 246,373 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 8.4% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned 0.34% of Stryker worth $459,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $310.71 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $315.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.88. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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