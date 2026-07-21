Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,501 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Futu worth $45,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Futu by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,175 shares of the company's stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Stock Up 3.3%

Futu stock opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $202.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.92.

Futu Holdings NASDAQ: FUTU Stock: Is the Chinese Fintech Company a Buy?

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $761.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 price target on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.80.

View Our Latest Report on FUTU

Key Stories Impacting Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Kaplan Fox, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Berger Montague, all issued notices reminding shareholders about an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a filed securities class action against Futu. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Kaplan Fox, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Berger Montague, all issued notices reminding shareholders about an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a filed securities class action against Futu. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege investor harm tied to undisclosed regulatory compliance failures and other securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment and raise concerns about potential legal costs, damages, and reputational damage for Futu. Article Title

The lawsuits allege investor harm tied to undisclosed regulatory compliance failures and other securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment and raise concerns about potential legal costs, damages, and reputational damage for Futu. Neutral Sentiment: The news mostly consists of repetitive legal notices rather than new operational disclosures, so the immediate stock impact is driven more by headline risk than by fresh fundamental information. Article Title

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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