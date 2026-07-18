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Future Fund LLC Acquires 5,650 Shares of RH $RH

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
RH logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Future Fund LLC increased its RH stake by 35.5% in the first quarter, buying 5,650 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 21,577 shares valued at about $3.0 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 90.17% of RH shares. Several firms added to or initiated positions during the quarter, including Bank of New York Mellon and Modera Wealth Management.
  • Sentiment around RH is mixed: analysts currently rate the stock “Hold” on average, while recent headlines note concerns about valuation and leverage even though the latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC owned 0.11% of RH worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RH by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,349,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: RH was flagged as fully valued, which may have prompted profit-taking and renewed concerns that the stock’s recent rally has outpaced fundamentals. RH (RH) Looks Fully Valued As Its Luxury Brand Push Draws Attention
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly report was mixed but not alarming: RH beat EPS and revenue estimates, though sales still declined year over year, leaving investors focused on whether growth can reaccelerate.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Broader market attention remains on RH’s elevated leverage and premium valuation metrics, which can amplify downside moves when sentiment turns cautious.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Weiss Ratings lowered RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 48,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $7,653,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,226,337 shares in the company, valued at $511,890,628.42. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberini acquired 11,388 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,371. This represents a 54.74% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $187.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. RH has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RH (NYSE:RH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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