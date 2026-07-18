Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Intel Corporation $INTC

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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