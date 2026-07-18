Future Fund LLC Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,645 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises 1.2% of Future Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Future Fund LLC owned 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mercury Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Orlando D. Carvalho sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,686,753.28. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $922,780.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,220. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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