Future Fund LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Future Fund LLC owned about 0.09% of Standex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $302.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $154.57 and a fifty-two week high of $363.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Standex International's payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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