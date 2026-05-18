GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 40,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.28% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,984,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $50,084,000 after acquiring an additional 421,840 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 2,500,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,729,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 168,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting STAAR Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting STAAR Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 316,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $5,881,076.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,123,842 shares in the company, valued at $300,064,699.62. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 670,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. STAAR Surgical Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. STAAR Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical Company will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.81.

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About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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