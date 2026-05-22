Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 8,644 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,944 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $253.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly expects Dell to deliver a “beat and raise” next week, citing strong demand for AI servers, better-than-expected PC trends, and improving Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. The firm also lifted its price target to $280, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings.

Bank of America reportedly expects Dell to deliver a “beat and raise” next week, citing strong demand for AI servers, better-than-expected PC trends, and improving Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. The firm also lifted its price target to $280, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Dell’s fiscal first-quarter results say Wall Street is looking for earnings and revenue growth, with analysts pointing to Dell’s large AI server backlog as a key driver. Investors appear to be betting that the company can keep outperforming expectations.

Multiple previews ahead of Dell’s fiscal first-quarter results say Wall Street is looking for earnings and revenue growth, with analysts pointing to Dell’s large AI server backlog as a key driver. Investors appear to be betting that the company can keep outperforming expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell announced that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in June. While not a major catalyst by itself, the conference appearance keeps attention on Dell’s AI and infrastructure strategy.

Dell announced that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in June. While not a major catalyst by itself, the conference appearance keeps attention on Dell’s AI and infrastructure strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary around Dell’s AI strategy, including coverage of Michael Dell’s keynote and new storage, AI server, and cyber-resilience offerings, adds to the narrative that Dell is evolving beyond a traditional PC maker. This supports the long-term story, but is not an immediate earnings driver.

Recent commentary around Dell’s AI strategy, including coverage of Michael Dell’s keynote and new storage, AI server, and cyber-resilience offerings, adds to the narrative that Dell is evolving beyond a traditional PC maker. This supports the long-term story, but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech coverage this week also highlighted AI infrastructure demand across the sector, including Nvidia-related articles that referenced Dell’s role in enterprise AI deployments. That backdrop is supportive, but indirect.

Broader tech coverage this week also highlighted AI infrastructure demand across the sector, including Nvidia-related articles that referenced Dell’s role in enterprise AI deployments. That backdrop is supportive, but indirect. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged potential margin pressure and supply-chain constraints in AI servers, which could matter if Dell’s results show weaker profitability than expected. Investors may be watching closely for signs that growth is coming at the expense of margins.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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