Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Free Report) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of ICF International worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

ICF International Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. ICF International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,948.20. This represents a 5.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.39 per share, for a total transaction of $491,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,953.06. This trade represents a 49.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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