Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 16,408 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Belden worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Belden Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BDC stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. Belden Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Belden's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Belden's payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Belden Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Further Reading

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