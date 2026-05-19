Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 69,794 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,994 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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