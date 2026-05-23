Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock worth $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $273,700,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 13,129 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $1,310,536.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,276,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $426,911,673.30. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 3,683 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $367,637.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 318,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,751,344.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,217,073 shares of company stock worth $2,824,592,756.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 7.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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