Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in AON were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total transaction of $725,497.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,986,958.20. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

AON Trading Up 3.9%

AON opened at $381.65 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $304.59 and a one year high of $382.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here