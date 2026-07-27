Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in Manchester United Ltd. $MANU

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,318 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,655 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of Manchester United worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company's stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Manchester United by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,104,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 580,887 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 78.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 87,966 shares of the company's stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE MANU opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Manchester United Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.The firm had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million.

Key Headlines Impacting Manchester United

Here are the key news stories impacting Manchester United this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manchester United’s share price moved above its 200-day moving average, a bullish technical signal that may be drawing traders into the stock. Manchester United NYSE: MANU Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Manchester United’s share price moved above its 200-day moving average, a bullish technical signal that may be drawing traders into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports say Manchester United is advancing talks for AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, including personal-terms agreement claims and “pole position” in the race. This could be viewed as a potential squad-strengthening move, but it remains unconfirmed and transfer rumors often have limited immediate financial impact.

Multiple reports say Manchester United is advancing talks for AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, including personal-terms agreement claims and “pole position” in the race. This could be viewed as a potential squad-strengthening move, but it remains unconfirmed and transfer rumors often have limited immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles suggest Manchester United is still exploring other midfield options and competing with other clubs for talent, indicating an active transfer window rather than a finalized deal.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. Weiss Ratings upgraded Manchester United from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Manchester United from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on MANU

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc is a global sports and entertainment company best known for its ownership and operation of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most prominent professional football clubs in the world. The company's core activities include the organization and promotion of competitive football matches, management of club facilities such as Old Trafford stadium, and the development of youth and academy programs. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: MANU, Manchester United plc leverages its status to expand commercial partnerships and broaden its international footprint.

The company's revenue streams are diversified across matchday operations, broadcast rights, commercial partnerships, and licensing and merchandising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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