Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company's stock worth $53,531,000 after purchasing an additional 144,655 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 368,426 shares of the company's stock worth $129,152,000 after buying an additional 344,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 288,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $375.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $397.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $436.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Elevance Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and investor support are improving sentiment. The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Elevance Health Pick of the Week at Smart Insider Following CEO, Chairman Share Purchases Investors’ Favour Strengthens Elevance Health’s Rebound

The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth Group’s results provide a favorable industry read-through. Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. UnitedHealth Just Gave Wall Street a Clearer Turnaround Signal

Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings forecasts were broadly raised. Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04.

Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading has lagged peers. ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Elevance Health Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings expectations were reduced. Zacks cut Q3 2026 EPS to $4.60 from $5.10 and Q4 EPS to $2.43 from $2.95, raising concerns about medical-cost pressure and near-term profitability.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $399.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $439.00 to $424.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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