Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.50 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,939 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Amphenol by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here