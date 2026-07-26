Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.38 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,384 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $573.00 to $454.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.88 and a 200-day moving average of $459.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

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