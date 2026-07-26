Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.38 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Intuitive Surgical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its Intuitive Surgical stake by 10.6% in the first quarter, selling 7,010 shares and ending with 59,384 shares valued at about $27.38 million.
  • Insider selling continued, with SVP Iman Jeddi and EVP Gary Loeb both reducing their holdings in recent Rule 10b5-1 transactions; insiders have sold 7,169 shares worth about $3.06 million over the last 90 days.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on ISRG despite recent target cuts, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a median price target of $523.46, while the company also posted strong quarterly results that beat earnings and revenue estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,384 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $573.00 to $454.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.88 and a 200-day moving average of $459.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intuitive Surgical Right Now?

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines