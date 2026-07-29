Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,916 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Helios Technologies worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,659,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17,367.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129,783 shares of the company's stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,040 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 799,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 208,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $95.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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