Gabelli Funds LLC Has $82.37 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,704 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 82,805 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $82,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,255 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 95,628 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 69.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 30,708 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. President Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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