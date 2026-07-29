Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ingram Micro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ingram Micro by 2,844.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Ingram Micro alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingram Micro

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,847,240.57. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 150,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,624.50. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,227,069 shares of company stock worth $151,765,013 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Ingram Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ingram Micro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Stock Up 3.3%

Ingram Micro stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. The business's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingram Micro Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingram Micro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingram Micro wasn't on the list.

While Ingram Micro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here