Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $3.52 Million in IHS Holding Limited $IHS

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 427,303 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of IHS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHS. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in IHS in the 1st quarter worth about $35,749,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IHS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,532,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in IHS by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,780,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,501,000 after buying an additional 3,934,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in IHS by 177.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,394,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 1,531,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IHS by 457.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,113,427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 913,549 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IHS Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IHS stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. IHS Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.16 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IHS

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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